Western Mass school districts dismiss early due to expected high temperatures

Dan's Thursday Morning Forecast
Dan's Thursday Morning Forecast
By Mike Agogliati
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Several local school districts are dismissing early Thursday due to expected high temperatures.

After touching 90 Tuesday and Wednesday today should be the hottest day of the week with highs a couple of degree hotter, into the low to middle 90′s.

The afternoon heat index will approach 95-100 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

After some schools made the choice to dismiss early yesterday, others followed today.

Those school include:

  1. Baystate Academy Charter School
  2. Chicopee Public Schools
  3. Gateway Regional schools
  4. Mater Dolorosa School
  5. Monson Public Schools
  6. Springfield Public Schools
  7. Springfield International Charter School
  8. Westfield Public Schools

The heat eases this weekend, but humidity remains very high. Saturday looks mostly cloudy with a chance for a shower early, then scattered showers and a thunderstorm later in the afternoon.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A man was arrested after police seized a loaded large capacity gun in Springfield on Monday...
Police seize large-capacity rifle from passenger’s lap in Springfield
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her
Three people are facing charges after an investigation into alleged drug sales in Holyoke.
Holyoke drug investigation leads to 3 arrests
Dan's Thursday Morning Forecast
Heat & humidity continue; late day storm possible

Latest News

Ludlow beat West Springfield 2-0 Wednesday with this being Ludlow's first official game of the...
Ludlow Girl’s soccer plays through Heat advisory as other sports cancel.
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town By Town: Fill a Plate Feed a Family, New Firetruck, Ice Cream Fun Run
Extreme weather, causing schools in Springfield and other cities to make last-minute changes.
Springfield Public Schools shifts to early dismissal with extreme heat
At Tuesday night’s meeting, the school committee presented new, more specific renderings and...
East Longmeadow school committee unveils plans for new High School campus