Western Mass school districts dismiss early due to expected high temperatures
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Several local school districts are dismissing early Thursday due to expected high temperatures.
After touching 90 Tuesday and Wednesday today should be the hottest day of the week with highs a couple of degree hotter, into the low to middle 90′s.
The afternoon heat index will approach 95-100 degrees with mostly sunny skies.
After some schools made the choice to dismiss early yesterday, others followed today.
Those school include:
- Baystate Academy Charter School
- Chicopee Public Schools
- Gateway Regional schools
- Mater Dolorosa School
- Monson Public Schools
- Springfield Public Schools
- Springfield International Charter School
- Westfield Public Schools
The heat eases this weekend, but humidity remains very high. Saturday looks mostly cloudy with a chance for a shower early, then scattered showers and a thunderstorm later in the afternoon.
