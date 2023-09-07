Western Mass school districts dismiss early due to expected high temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Several local school districts are dismissing early Thursday due to expected high temperatures.

After touching 90 Tuesday and Wednesday today should be the hottest day of the week with highs a couple of degree hotter, into the low to middle 90′s.

The afternoon heat index will approach 95-100 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

After some schools made the choice to dismiss early yesterday, others followed today.

Those school include:

Baystate Academy Charter School Chicopee Public Schools Gateway Regional schools Mater Dolorosa School Monson Public Schools Springfield Public Schools Springfield International Charter School Westfield Public Schools

The heat eases this weekend, but humidity remains very high. Saturday looks mostly cloudy with a chance for a shower early, then scattered showers and a thunderstorm later in the afternoon.

