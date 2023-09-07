Springfield woman continues to help community years after death from ovarian cancer

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a disease that’s the fifth leading cause of cancer in women.

Sarah Pennington was only 25 years old when her twin sister, Rebecca, was diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer. There was a 4.4 percent chance of that happening for a young woman under 30. Back then, it’s a reality that changed their lives forever.

“My sister was diagnosed in 2014. She had gone for a pretty routine surgery and, because she was 25 at the time, cancer wasn’t even on the table, like it was something they mentioned in passing, but really, you know, with her age and just her health overall, they were like ‘That’s not really something we’re expecting,’” Pennington said.

Rebecca’s doctors and her family were all surprised by the findings during what was supposed to be a routine procedure.

“During the surgery, they came out to the waiting room and sort of talked to us and said like, actually, you know, she has cancer and we have to go back in for a couple more hours to sort of get this out,” Pennington noted.

According to the American Cancer Society, one in every 78 women will suffer from ovarian cancer and 1 in every 108 could possibly die because of it. Only 50 percent of those diagnosed will make it past five years after receiving their diagnoses. Western Mass News spoke to Dr. Orion Howard, the medical director of the Mass. General Cancer Center at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, about why the statistics aren’t that favorable for ovarian cancer patients.

“The problem with ovarian cancer is that our screening is not highly effective yet and the problem is that by the time you have symptoms that would cause you to seek medical attention, it generally is a fairly advanced disease,” Howard said.

Howard told us that more than 70 percent of ovarian cancer cases are usually detected when the cancer is already Stage 3 or higher, which is something he attributes to the symptoms of ovarian cancer being subtle and not showing up in drastic changes to someone’s health.

“The symptoms of ovarian cancer echo the symptoms of a lot of other diseases, so it is the main reason that we tend to catch ovarian cancer in this country late,” Howard explained. “The main symptoms are loss of appetite, loss of weight, or gain of weight, and really, people notice their clothing sizes are not sufficient anymore.”

Data from the American Cancer Society shows that before this year ends in December, an estimated 19,710 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the United States and an approximate 13,270 women will die because of it. Pennington told us that for her sister, Rebecca, that diagnosis back in 2014 meant adjusting her life like never before in hopes of beating those odds.

“My sister was very resourceful in her time, in her treatment. She really wanted to take part and learn as much as she could and find other resources,” Pennington noted.

The other resources Rebecca wanted to find were not available near where she lived. Every treatment, every support group were all in Boston.

“She didn’t feel like she could connect as far as talking about her struggles. They were unique to not being able to have children, not being able to work a career that she had spent years, right across the street actually at Westfield State, getting a master’s degree,” Pennington explained. “She really felt some frustration about that because we’re in western Mass. and we’re not a big hub…really limited resources, especially for younger patients.”

That’s when Rebecca decided to take it upon herself and partner up with Ovations for the Cure, a non-profit organization that raises funds for research and supports women who have ovarian cancer in different areas across the Bay State. It’s a partnership that led to the creation of a family fun day and awareness stroll, an event that is coming back for the fourth year in a row and one that has been carried on year-after-year by Pennington.

“Now, she’s been gone for two and a half years, unfortunately, and we, after COVID, decided to keep going with this walk on her memory and we’ve certainly grown every single year, so we’re really excited this year to bring a lot more resources for both caregivers and patients, local to western Mass., so they can get that support without having to travel long distances, which is really hard when you’re in the middle of treatment,” Pennington said.

According to Howard, the first six to nine months after a patient gets diagnosed are crucial in the recovery process, but could also be extremely taxing. First, they have to get surgery, usually within a week or two after getting diagnosed. Then, they have to allocate three to four weeks to recover from surgery before spending the following four months going through various rounds of chemotherapy. At the fifth month mark, a patient could be feeling fatigue and discomfort and after, once somewhat recovered, they’d have to start getting tested every three months to be aware of any reoccurrence.

The family fun day and stroll is taking place in Stanley Park in Westfield on September 17 for multiple reasons. It is where Pennington and her family planted a tree with leaves shaped like hearts in honor of Rebecca and where she told us what she would say to her if Rebecca were alive today.

“I mean, I would obviously tell her that I love her and I miss her and that I’m really proud of what she started because it is still continuing to impact people and that she’s not forgotten,” Pennington said.

The family fun day and awareness stroll is just days away. If you wish to contribute to the fundraising efforts in honor of Rebecca Pennington, you can CLICK HERE for more information.

