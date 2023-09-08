Chicopee man sentenced for attempted break-in in North Adams

Isaiah Calderon
Isaiah Calderon(Berkshire County District Attorney's Office)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Chicopee man has been sentenced to prison for a 2021 violent attempted break-in in North Adams.

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said that 27-year-old Isaiah Calderon pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a loaded firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of an occupied building, and attempted breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony.

The charges stemmed from an incident on October 24, 2021. On that date, North Adams Police responded to a 911 call that indicated that Calderon was trying to break into an apartment. Earlier that night, the victim, who reportedly had a previous romantic relationship with Calderon, reported that she saw him walk past her apartment on the way to a nearby bar.

He later left the bar and had got into an argument with the victim, who was sitting on her third-floor front porch. Calderon then reportedly said that he was going to go up to the apartment, at which point, the victim went inside and locked and braced the door. The victim reportedly told investigators that she did that because she knew Calderon was allegedly “dangerous” and had guns.

The D.A.’s office added that surveillance video reportedly showed Calderon going up the stairs and trying to open and kick the apartment door. The victim called 911 and during the call, Calderon was reportedly heard banging on the door and yelling. Gunfire was heard a short time later and the victim stayed on the phone and indicated that Calderon left the area in a white SUV.

Investigators determined a make and model of the vehicle Calderon reportedly go into. An Adams police officer saw it a little over an hour later parked on Route 8, called for backup, and when conducted a traffic stop. Calderon was then taken into custody. A search of Calderon, the vehicle, and the nearby was conducted and no weapons were found.

The D.A.’s office noted that an investigation at the victim’s apartment building led to the discovery of bullet holes in a vacant second floor apartment and six shell cases on the floor of that apartment. An analysis reportedly found that the casings came from a 9-milimeter gun that Calderon was reported to have carried. Calderon was also tested for gunshot residue, which was found on his sweatshirt.

Calderon was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in a house of corrections for the assault with a dangerous weapon charge, with sentences on the other charges to run concurrently.

The D.A.’s office noted that Calderon has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions on violent crimes that involved guns. He also served two-and-a-half years in a house of corrections out of the Hampden Superior Court in 2017, with five years probation, which was allegedly violated in 2020.

The case was investigated by North Adams Police, Adams Police, Mass. State Police, the Mass. State Police crime scene services unit, the Mass. State Police balistics unit, and the Mass. State Police crime lab. Berkshire County Assistant District Attorney ADA Heather Valentine prosecuted the case and Jane Kibby-Peirce, director of their Victim Witness Advocates’ office, worked on behalf of the D.A.’s office.

