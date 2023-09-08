Conversations about housing migrants at Westfield State still underway

Commonwealth of Massachusetts(MGN Online)
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Updated: moments ago
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey’s office told Western Mass News Friday that conversations are still ongoing with Westfield State University about possible housing migrants on-campus.

“It’s a good thing that we’re trying to do that and it’s even proposed, but at the same time, it might not affect Westfield State in the best way,” said Westfield State University sophomore Ryan Goiette.

A proposal remains in limbo to house hundreds of migrants on the campus of Westfield State University.

“What’s happening here is by attempting to solve one problem, the inability of the federal government to stop the influx of migrants that we are having right now,” said State Senator John Velis.

Last week, Healey activated the Massachusetts National Guard to assist shelters struggling with the migrant crisis as thousands of families seek shelter in the Bay State. The Healey-Driscoll Administration toured Lammers Hall on Westfield State’s campus recently to determine whether it could potentially become a migrant shelter.

“We had a report that came out...there’s asbestos issues there, there’s no medical clinic up there,” Velis added. “We are in the throes of a behavioral health crisis...Lammers Hall is where their mental health services are...so what’s going to happen to that.”

Velis told Western Mass News that he has expressed concerns about the proposal with the Healey-Driscoll Administration and said it’s something that should be addressed on Capitol Hill instead. He added there are migrant shelters at other colleges, but not directly on-campus like they would be at Westfield State.

“Salem State, it is off the campus’s property. UMass Lowell is a hotel away from the campus downtown. Lammers Hall is right smack in the middle of that campus,” Velis noted.

Meanwhile, the executive director of the Center for New Americans told us in a statement, in part:

“We believe that any organization that has the resources to welcome newcomers is right to consider how they can be a part of a welcoming community.”

