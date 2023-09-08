Country singer Zach Bryan arrested in Oklahoma

Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13,...
Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago.(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) - Country singer Zach Bryan was arrested in Oklahoma Thursday night.

He was arrested in Craig County, Oklahoma, at 6:40 p.m. Thursday for obstruction of an investigation, ABCNews reported, citing online county records. CNN affiliate KJRH reported he bonded out shortly after being booked.

Further details about his arrest have not been released.

ABCNews and CNN reported they each have reached out to the Oklahoma State Highway Patrol and Craig County Sheriff’s Office but have not received a comment.

Bryan posted an apology on his verified social media account that said he had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and that “emotions got the best” of him.

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize,” he said.

“Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers,” he continued.

