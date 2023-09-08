Former Navy Corpsman receives purple heart award for his service in Vietnam

GRANBY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Former Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd class and current Granby resident James Bouchard will represent his fellow Purple Heart heroes as the Massachusetts honoree at a multi-day tribute to the American military personnel wounded while serving their country. and he tells Western Mass News he can’t wait to head to New York.

“They’re going to show us West Point we’re going to do a ride around the Statue of Liberty see the Purple Heart Hall of Fame see some shows so we’re going to be having a good time,” said Bouchard.

This year’s patriot project honorees include both men and women Purple Heart recipients from World War II, the Vietnam War, operations Iraqi freedom, enduring freedom, and other conflicts, representing all branches of the service, ranging from 37 to 100 years old.

As we celebrate our men and women who proudly wore the uniform. We mustn’t forget, this honor came with sacrifices.

“I lost 3 good friends who were Marines, I’ve seen, I see a lot of death,” said Bouchard.

Western Mass News sat down with the Vietnam veteran, he shared with us his war story.. reliving the horrifying details from that day in Death Valley that earned him his Purple Heart.

“It happened on August 25th, 1969 when I was wounded in Southeast Asia. Another corpsman and a marine came and got us out of that lc that killing zone and it was very chaotic. We could see the brown hats all over and there was shooting going on,” said Bouchard.

That fateful day, Bouchard was evacuated to the naval hospital with 3 marines. he was the only one to survive.

“You know when I was wounded with an AK-47 I thought you know I faced my death. You know that’s the way I looked at it,” said Bouchard.

He explains although it took a long time to get past the trauma of war. When he finally returned home, he received help from the Northampton Veterans’ Association. Even now, he uses his medical training as a corpsman to assist fellow veterans including his son.

“who was wounded at 789 in Afghanistan he was seriously injured paralyzed and lost a leg so I’ve been with him for the last 14 years taking him to his appointments and helping him out whenever he needs anything,” said Bouchard.

After the war Bouchard went to college eventually becoming an EMT, he has since left the field and went into construction, all while raising a family.

