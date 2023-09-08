Jerry Seinfeld to perform at Springfield Symphony Hall

Jerry Seinfeld will perform his newest stand-up routine at Springfield Symphony Hall on...
Jerry Seinfeld will perform his newest stand-up routine at Springfield Symphony Hall on Saturday, December 2 at 7 p.m. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)(Willy Sanjuan | Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One of the biggest names in comedy and television will be making another appearance in Springfield.

MGM Springfield and JS Touring announced Friday that comedian Jerry Seinfeld will perform his newest stand-up routine at Springfield Symphony Hall on Saturday, December 2 at 7 p.m.

Ticket sales for the general public will begin Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m.  MGM Rewards members will receive presale access starting Wednesday, September 13.  All tickets will only be available on MGM Springfield’s website.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Holyoke officials report that there’s been an infestation of a nuisance insect in the city.
Officials warn of spotted lanternfly infestation in Holyoke
A Hartford police officer has died after a high schooler, who was allegedly fleeing the scene...
Line-of-duty death of Hartford officer mourned by Springfield, Chicopee police
James Keown retired from his job as a school bus driver after he won $100,000 in the Kentucky...
School bus driver retires after winning $100,000 off Powerball ticket
Ludlow beat West Springfield 2-0 Wednesday with this being Ludlow's first official game of the...
Ludlow Girl’s soccer plays through Heat advisory as other sports cancel.

Latest News

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Hartford Officer Bobby...
One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash
Orchard Valley in Wilbraham providing senior care for over two decades
Orchard Valley in Wilbraham providing senior care for over two decades
Officials warn of spotted lanternfly infestation in Holyoke
Officials warn of spotted lanternfly infestation in Holyoke
Chicopee residents react to teen death possibly caused by ‘One Chip Challenge’
Chicopee residents react to teen death possibly caused by ‘One Chip Challenge’