Jerry Seinfeld to perform at Springfield Symphony Hall

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One of the biggest names in comedy and television will be making another appearance in Springfield.

MGM Springfield and JS Touring announced Friday that comedian Jerry Seinfeld will perform his newest stand-up routine at Springfield Symphony Hall on Saturday, December 2 at 7 p.m.

Ticket sales for the general public will begin Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m. MGM Rewards members will receive presale access starting Wednesday, September 13. All tickets will only be available on MGM Springfield’s website.

