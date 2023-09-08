Town by Town: Dedication ceremony, weekly concert series, Ribbon-cutting for trail

Town by Town is taking you to Springfield, West Springfield, and Williamstown.
By Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Ty Coney and Joe Chaisson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) -Town by Town is taking you to Springfield, West Springfield, and Williamstown.

A dedication ceremony happening earlier today in Springfield for the new Deberry Swan School.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Superintendent Daniel Warwick, and the Deberry-Swan Elementary School building committee were on hand this morning for the event.

The new school is located on Union Street in Springfield.

Town by Town taking us now to West Springfield for the town’s weekly summer concert series.

This week’s concert hasn’t started yet so you still have time to make it over to the Morgan Road Pavilion.

It kicks off at 7 p.m. and runs through 8:30.

Beer, wine, soft drinks, food, and snacks are available for purchase from the West Springfield Rotary Club and West Springfield Lions Club.

This afternoon in Williamstown, the MassDOT hosted a ribbon-cutting event for the Westfield Columbia Greenway Rail Trail. This shared-use path extends 3.1 miles from the Westfield River to the Southwick city line.

The path continues into Southwick and extends as far south as New Haven, Connecticut.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A man was arrested after police seized a loaded large capacity gun in Springfield on Monday...
Police seize large-capacity rifle from passenger’s lap in Springfield
Three people are facing charges after an investigation into alleged drug sales in Holyoke.
Holyoke drug investigation leads to 3 arrests
Lee now a major hurricane. The East Coast will need to watch for a close pass next week!
Final Heat Advisory Friday along with a Severe Thunderstorm Threat
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her

Latest News

Bouchard will receive his Purple heart for his actions during his service in Vietnam.
Former Navy Corpsman receives Purple Heart Award for his service in Vietnam
Chip-maker Paqui is removing the 'One Chip Challenge' from stores.
Chicopee residents react to teen death possibly caused by ‘One Chip Challenge’
It appears the fire started in the kitchen of the home, but the exact cause remains under...
Three alarm fire in Athol claims one woman’s life
September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a disease that’s the fifth leading cause of...
Springfield woman continues to help community years after death from ovarian cancer