Town by Town: Dedication ceremony, weekly concert series, Ribbon-cutting for trail

(WGGB/WSHM) -Town by Town is taking you to Springfield, West Springfield, and Williamstown.

A dedication ceremony happening earlier today in Springfield for the new Deberry Swan School.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Superintendent Daniel Warwick, and the Deberry-Swan Elementary School building committee were on hand this morning for the event.

The new school is located on Union Street in Springfield.

Town by Town taking us now to West Springfield for the town’s weekly summer concert series.

This week’s concert hasn’t started yet so you still have time to make it over to the Morgan Road Pavilion.

It kicks off at 7 p.m. and runs through 8:30.

Beer, wine, soft drinks, food, and snacks are available for purchase from the West Springfield Rotary Club and West Springfield Lions Club.

This afternoon in Williamstown, the MassDOT hosted a ribbon-cutting event for the Westfield Columbia Greenway Rail Trail. This shared-use path extends 3.1 miles from the Westfield River to the Southwick city line.

The path continues into Southwick and extends as far south as New Haven, Connecticut.

