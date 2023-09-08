West Nile Virus detected in third human in Mass, first human in Hampden County

HAMPDEN COUNTY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A third case of West Nile Virus this year was detected in humans in Massachusetts, state officials announced Friday.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Friday that a man in his 50s was diagnosed with West Nile Virus in Hampden County. This is the first case of West Nile Virus in Hampden County this year.

Public Health Commissioner Robert Goldstein says protecting yourself from mosquito bites this season is more important than ever.

“It continues to be important for people to take steps to prevent mosquito bites, including by using a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient, draining standing water around their homes, and repairing window screens. Risk from mosquito-borne disease will continue until the first hard frost,” said Goldstein.

In 2022 there were eight human cases of the virus in the state of Massachusetts.

The Department of Public Health advises you to make sure of these things to ensure you’re at risk of gaining mosquito-borne illnesses.

Apply insect repellent when outdoors

Be aware of peak mosquito hours from dusk to dawn

Wear clothing that reduces mosquito bites

Drain any standing water around your home

Install/repair screens on windows or doors.



DPH also advises animal owners to reduce potential breeding sites on their property to protect their animals in themselves.

