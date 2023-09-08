WWE Supershow coming to MassMutual Center in November

Some of your favorite WWE stars will soon be coming to Springfield.(WWE / MassMutual Center)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some of your favorite WWE stars will soon be coming to Springfield.

Officials with the MassMutual Center said that the WWE Supershow will on Sunday, November 5 at 7 p.m.

Some of the starts expected to take to the ring include Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Matt Riddle, New Day, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, and The Street Profits. Arena officials noted that the card is subject to change.

Tickets start at $20 and go on-sale Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m.

