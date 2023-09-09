11th annual Ride to Remember held in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a day of roads, riders, and remembrance.

The ‘Ride to Remember’ event began over a decade ago in 2012, after Springfield police officer Kevin Ambrose and Westfield police officer Jose Torres both died in the line of duty.

This year’s ride to remember is a chance to spotlight not only officers and firefighters we’ve lost but all first responders answering calls across the western Mass. area.

“We’ve had the ability and opportunity to work with heroes. heroes that when most people are running away from a building or away from an incident, the men and women in blue are running in,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi.

More than 400 riders had their work cut out for them.

68 miles taking them across parts of Connecticut and western mass and 2,200 ft of hills.

Western Mass News was there when riders prepared to take off from the Irish cultural center in West Springfield.

A lot of the riders tell us here at Western Mass News. They’re riding for those they’ve lost.

“That’s what pushes you through and all the support and all of the people on the side of the road and the camaraderie amongst all the riders,” said Brett Guidi, a Rider in the event.

While those bikers face some physical pain, one rider tells Western Mass News it’s also about personal pride.

“It makes me feel good that I’m out here supporting them and helping the riders get through the day. and hopefully, everyone makes it through without incident,” said Mike Cavros, the ride marshall.

Cocchi tells us as bikers ride off on another day of remembrance, he hopes no other first responders are added to the list.

“I hope the next 11 years we continue to remember the men and women who have lost their lives as heroes, serving their communities, but I hope there’s not one more name added,” said Cocchi.

