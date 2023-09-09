3 arrested, several injured following ‘chaotic’ brawl at Shaker Bowl in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded a “chaotic” brawl” in the area of Shaker Bowl in East Longmeadow on Friday night.

According to the East Longmeadow Police Department, at around 10:21 p.m. officers responded to Shaker Bowl for reports of multiple people fighting inside of the establishment.

When Officer Zackery Poremba arrived, they described the scene as “absolute chaos” and witnessed about 10 to 15 people fighting amongst each other while chairs and bowling balls were flying through the air in different directions.

The officer then proceeded to arrest two females who were actively raising bowling balls over their heads and throwing it at others.

Then, Officer Nicholas Ottoson arrived shortly after and detained another female who was an active aggressor in the fight.

The East Longmeadow Police Department received assistance from the Longmeadow Police Department along with the East Longmeadow Fire Department to evaluate multiple people who were injured in the incident.

Officials confirmed there were no serious injuries to any of the people involved and only sustained minor injuries.

The following people have been arrested that were involved in the brawl based on an ongoing investigation:

21-year-old Kayla Padilla of Springfield: Assault & Battery by a Dangerous Weapon (two counts), and Disorderly Conduct

19-year-old Zaniya Cooley of Springfield: Assault & Battery, Assault & Battery by a Dangerous Weapon, and Disorderly Conduct

19-year-old Milani Otero of Springfield: Assault & Battery, Assault & Battery by a Dangerous Weapon, and Disorderly Conduct

All people who were arrested will be arraigned in Palmer District Court.

Officers on scene also noticed during the incident one of the vehicles in the parking lot of the Shaker Bowl was reported stolen out of Springfield.

Police said the investigation is ongoing are looking for other participants that could be charged in the future.

