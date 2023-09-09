Palmer man dies, after tree falls on him and his fiancé at a Vermont campsite

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERSET, VT. (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway after a large tree falls on a Palmer man near a campsite that resulted in his death in Vermont.

According to a statement from Vermont State Police, at around 1 a.m., officers were called by Kathryn Workman regarding an incident along a campsite near Somerset Road.

When police located 33-year-old Joshua Przybycien of Palmer they found him deceased under a fallen tree at the campsite.

Officials confirmed the large tree fell onto Przybycien and his fiancé while there was questionable weather conditions.

Authorities said the death is not considered suspicious and there is no concern for the public.

The incident is under investigation at this time.

If you or anyone has any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact Detective Sgt. Steven Gelder of the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.

