Large tree crashes into house in Palmer due to heavy winds

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Palmer crews responded to a tree falling on a house on Main Street Friday night.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday night.

The tree did cause some damage to house, but the extent of the damage is not known at this time.

Officials said no one was injured.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.