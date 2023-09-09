Large tree crashes into house in Palmer due to heavy winds

Palmer crews responded to a tree falling on a house on Main Street Friday night.
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to the Palmer Fire Department, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday night.

The tree did cause some damage to house, but the extent of the damage is not known at this time.

Officials said no one was injured.

