Man killed, Mass. State Police trooper involved in fatal shooting incident in Hancock

HANCOCK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper was involved in a fatal shooting on Richmond Road in Hancock Saturday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, at around 7 a.m. a trooper responded to a call at a home on Richmond Road in Hancock.

Officials said when the trooper interacted with an adult male that was involved in the incident, the trooper proceeded to discharge their weapon.

The adult male sustained fatal injury.

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident.

