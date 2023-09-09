Man killed, Mass. State Police trooper involved in fatal shooting incident in Hancock

Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police(Western Mass News)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper was involved in a fatal shooting on Richmond Road in Hancock Saturday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, at around 7 a.m. a trooper responded to a call at a home on Richmond Road in Hancock.

Officials said when the trooper interacted with an adult male that was involved in the incident, the trooper proceeded to discharge their weapon.

The adult male sustained fatal injury.

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Unsettled & Humid with Evening Showers & Storms
Unsettled & Humid with Evening Showers & Storms
The restaurant has experienced lots of up and down with foot traffic, but this week, an act of...
Customer leaves $500 tip for workers at Amherst restaurant
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Isaiah Calderon
Chicopee man sentenced for attempted break-in in North Adams

Latest News

33-year-old Palmer man dies, after tree falls on him and his fiancé in Vermont
Palmer man dies, after tree falls on him and his fiancé at a Vermont campsite
A Chicopee man is now in custody following a traffic stop earlier this week.
Police seize guns, drugs during Chicopee traffic stop
Palmer crews responded to a tree falling on a house on Main Street Friday night.
Large tree crashes into house in Palmer due to heavy winds
Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Hartford Officer Bobby...
One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash