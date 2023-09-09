New alternative policing solution launched in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - “It really addresses you know the need for providing support without you know in a way that is not enforcement a way that is supportive and a way that is centered on the individual,” said Kristen Rhodes, Director of the DCC.

After years of hard work and anticipation, the Division of Community Care officially broke ground this week and now Northampton has an alternative to policing.

The DCC responds to those in crisis with a trauma-informed lens and public health foundation and to help escalate something before it has to go to another level of response,” said Meredith O’Leary Northampton’s Public Health Commissioner.

The Division of Community Care or “DCC” is the newest branch of the Northampton Department of Public Health, On Tuesday they opened the doors to their new community center located inside Roundhouse Plaza, and on Friday they held an open house to showcase the site and demonstrate their community support.

The DCC is made up of 8 community responders who are called into certain situations as a substitute for traditional policing.

We spoke with DCC coordinator Natalya Burch, part of her role consists of responding to calls to action from the community.

We’ll respond to people in need of emotional support in need of crisis intervention mediation people who need assistance to help meet their basic needs or just identify underlying issues.

Director Kristen Rhodes tells Western Mass News in addition to their crew on site they will soon have mobile teams to respond to calls that come into their phone line.

What our responders do is they are able to identify immediately and provide resources for those needs of individuals who are going through rough moments or tricky times in their lives and connect them to resources in the community

Another thing that makes them unique from standard policing is they can maintain relationships with those they serve in case they need additional help.

Public Health Commissioner Meredith O’Leary explains that the support of the community and the state is huge in pushing this program forward.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.