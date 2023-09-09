Northampton crews respond to several incidents caused by storm damage

Emergency crews in Northampton responded to multiple incidents in the area on Friday night.
By Camelia Reid and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Northampton responded to multiple incidents in the area on Friday night.

According to Northampton Fire Rescue, the calls came after heavy rain and thunder where first responders dealt with a garage structure fire, trees on houses and cars, and power lines down leaving many with electricity.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
The restaurant has experienced lots of up and down with foot traffic, but this week, an act of...
Customer leaves $500 tip for workers at Amherst restaurant
Severe Thunderstorms Impacting western Mass this evening
Severe Threat This Evening; Humid, Unsettled Weekend Ahead
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
A Hartford police officer has died after a high schooler, who was allegedly fleeing the scene...
Line-of-duty death of Hartford officer mourned by Springfield, Chicopee police

Latest News

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Hartford Officer Bobby...
One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash
A third case of West Nile Virus this year was detected in humans in Massachusetts, state...
West Nile Virus detected in third human in Mass, first human in Hampden County
Emergency crews in Northampton responded to multiple incidents in the area on Friday night.
Northampton crews respond to several incidents caused by storm damage
New details are emerging into the migrant crisis in the Bay State and the proposal to house...
Velis asking for federal help to deal with migrant housing issue in Massachusetts
Governor Maura Healey’s office told Western Mass News Friday that conversations are still...
Conversations about housing migrants at Westfield State still underway