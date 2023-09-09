Police seize guns, drugs during Chicopee traffic stop

A Chicopee man is now in custody following a traffic stop earlier this week.
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, police were in the area of Chicopee Street, when they saw a Honda Civic cross over the double yellow line.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, officers pulled the car over and as a passenger was opening the glovebox to grab the cars registration, police saw two guns.

Officials said the driver along with the two passengers were detained and during a search of the car, a third gun was located in the back seat.

Detectives also found cocaine and crack cocaine.

26-year-old Isaiah Moreira and 41-year-old Van Kilpatric both from Chicopee were arrested and are now facing charges.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

