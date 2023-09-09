Police seize guns, drugs during Chicopee traffic stop
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man is now in custody following a traffic stop earlier this week.
On Wednesday, police were in the area of Chicopee Street, when they saw a Honda Civic cross over the double yellow line.
According to the Chicopee Police Department, officers pulled the car over and as a passenger was opening the glovebox to grab the cars registration, police saw two guns.
Officials said the driver along with the two passengers were detained and during a search of the car, a third gun was located in the back seat.
Detectives also found cocaine and crack cocaine.
26-year-old Isaiah Moreira and 41-year-old Van Kilpatric both from Chicopee were arrested and are now facing charges.
