Week 1: West Springfield vs. Minnechaug, Agawam vs. Chicopee Comp.

There was some sports action this week, despite some postponements
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Mother Nature forced a lot of postponements Friday night, but there was some high school sports action for the first week of Friday Night Frenzy.

The Minnechaug Falcons visited West Springfield to take on the Terriers before the game was postponed due to weather.

In another game, the Chicopee Comp. Colts played host to the Agawam Brownies.

