2 injured, following serious vehicle collision at Pittsfield intersection

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews in Pittsfield were on scene for a 2-car crash at the intersection of Lakeway Drive on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, at 1:20 p.m. multiple crews responded to the intersection of Lakeway Drive and Valentine Road for reports of a two-vehicle crash with possible injuries and entrapment.

Officials said a 2017 Subaru was driving westbound on Lakeway Drive to arrive at the intersection, the car failed to stop at the stop sign and crashed with a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe.

As police investigated the scene, the intersection was closed from 1:20 p.m. until 3:20 p.m. until the scene was cleared.

Following the collision, the Hyundai rolled onto the driver’s side and eventually came to rest off of the roadway.

Both of the drivers were transported to Berkshire Medical Center and were left with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department Traffic Unit.

If you or anyone witnessed the crash, you are asked to contact Officer Silver at 413-448-9700.

