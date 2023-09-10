2 injured, following serious vehicle collision at Pittsfield intersection

Crews in Pittsfield were on scene for a 2-car crash at the intersection of Lakeway Drive on...
Crews in Pittsfield were on scene for a 2-car crash at the intersection of Lakeway Drive on Sunday afternoon.(WTVG)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews in Pittsfield were on scene for a 2-car crash at the intersection of Lakeway Drive on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, at 1:20 p.m. multiple crews responded to the intersection of Lakeway Drive and Valentine Road for reports of a two-vehicle crash with possible injuries and entrapment.

Officials said a 2017 Subaru was driving westbound on Lakeway Drive to arrive at the intersection, the car failed to stop at the stop sign and crashed with a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe.

As police investigated the scene, the intersection was closed from 1:20 p.m. until 3:20 p.m. until the scene was cleared.

Following the collision, the Hyundai rolled onto the driver’s side and eventually came to rest off of the roadway.

Both of the drivers were transported to Berkshire Medical Center and were left with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department Traffic Unit.

If you or anyone witnessed the crash, you are asked to contact Officer Silver at 413-448-9700.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Palmer man dies, after tree falls on him and his fiancé in Vermont
Palmer man dies, after tree falls on him and his fiancé at a Vermont campsite
Massachusetts State Police
Man killed, Mass. State Police trooper involved in fatal shooting incident in Hancock
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
3 arrested, several injured following ‘chaotic’ brawl at Shaker Bowl in East Longmeadow
Kane Brown surprised his wife with a FaceTime call during a concert.
Watch Kane Brown make a surprise FaceTime call to his wife during a concert
Palmer crews responded to a tree falling on a house on Main Street Friday night.
Large tree crashes into house in Palmer due to heavy winds

Latest News

Crews in Springfield responded to a fire in the area of Allen Street on Sunday afternoon.
Springfield crews respond to a blazing van on Allen Street
A woman is being charged after a car flips on its side in Pelham on Sunday morning.
Woman charged, after car flips on its side in Pelham
An investigation is underway in Greenfield on Federal Street on Sunday afternoon.
Greenfield, Mass. State Police investigation underway on Federal Street
We're getting answers from Eastern States Exposition President and CEO Gene Cassidy.
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Sept. 10