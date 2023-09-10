4th annual charity car show raises money for veterans’ home in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Saturday in Holyoke the 4th annual charity car show took place, with all proceeds going to the veterans’ home in Holyoke.

The event occurred at the Polish American Club of Agawam from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attendance was free, with donations required to enter a vehicle into the show.

Western Mass News spoke to Paul Frasco, owner of pro and local detailing, about why his organization threw this fundraising event.

“It’s just our way of supporting the military and our country, giving back to them having a car show and raising some money for them when they need it.”

The fundraiser also had food, drinks, and awards.

