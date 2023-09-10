Fire at Colrain Barn leads to loss of Livestock for Franklin County Fair foodmaker

COLRAIN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a rainy Thursday and Friday, Saturday was supposed to be a normal day at the Franklin County Fair, the Hagers, running the Hager brothers’ farm fried dough booth.

“Everything was fine this morning, tended the animals, and went off, " said Chip Hager.

The day took a drastic turn, The Colrain Fire Department tells Western Mass News, that 20 different fire companies responded to a fire at their farm in Colrain that engulfed and destroyed Hager’s barn. Officials say the cause was an electrical wiring issue.

No injuries were reported, but they lost many pigs.

“We had a small group of females some with babies some without and we lost all of them,” said Chip.

The Hagers tell Western Mass News, that they’re thankful for everyone who helped. Noting the situation could have been worse.

“We had a few family and friends who got here early and saved a few things,” said Chip.

“We have family and friends who all gather together and they’re running the booth and we need to go tell them how much we love them and how much we thank them for everything they’re doing,” said Sherry Hager.

The barn was burned to the ground before they could get back from the fair, they hold onto and cherish generations of memories made inside.

“I grew up in this house right here working in this barn as a kid and milking cows,” said Chip.

The Franklin County Fair will be open Sunday, Meanwhile, donations are being collected for farm recovery efforts at the information booth.

