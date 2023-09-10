Foundation for TJO animals holds annual ‘Ride Like an Animal’ Motorcycle run

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Foundation for TJO Animals held its annual ‘Ride Like An Animal’ motorcycle run this morning in Springfield.

Saturday’s fundraiser took place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Western Mass News spoke to Stewart Bromberg, the executive director of the Foundation for TJO animals, who shared with us what Saturday’s proceeds will go towards.

“Our mission is to raise money to help us offset expenses here at the shelter there are a lot of abandoned animals, some are sick, some have broken limbs and everything, and what we do is, the money is used to take them to specialist and have them get surgery and everything else,” said Bromberg.

Attendees also enjoyed live music, great food, vendors, raffles, and other activities.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.