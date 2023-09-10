Greenfield, Mass. State Police investigation underway on Federal Street

An investigation is underway in Greenfield on Federal Street on Sunday afternoon.
An investigation is underway in Greenfield on Federal Street on Sunday afternoon.(Greenfield Police Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway in Greenfield on Federal Street on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, there is an active investigation in the area of Pierce and Federal Street.

A preliminary investigation reveals there is no danger to the public.

Officials advise the public to avoid the area at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

