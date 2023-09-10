Springfield crews respond to a blazing van on Allen Street

Crews in Springfield responded to a fire in the area of Allen Street on Sunday afternoon.
Crews in Springfield responded to a fire in the area of Allen Street on Sunday afternoon.(Springfield Fire and Emergency Services)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to a fire in the area of Allen Street on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were on scene of Allen Street for a blazing van.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

No reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Palmer man dies, after tree falls on him and his fiancé in Vermont
Palmer man dies, after tree falls on him and his fiancé at a Vermont campsite
Massachusetts State Police
Man killed, Mass. State Police trooper involved in fatal shooting incident in Hancock
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
3 arrested, several injured following ‘chaotic’ brawl at Shaker Bowl in East Longmeadow
Kane Brown surprised his wife with a FaceTime call during a concert.
Watch Kane Brown make a surprise FaceTime call to his wife during a concert
Palmer crews responded to a tree falling on a house on Main Street Friday night.
Large tree crashes into house in Palmer due to heavy winds

Latest News

Crews in Pittsfield were on scene for a 2-car crash at the intersection of Lakeway Drive on...
2 injured, following serious vehicle collision at Pittsfield intersection
A woman is being charged after a car flips on its side in Pelham on Sunday morning.
Woman charged, after car flips on its side in Pelham
An investigation is underway in Greenfield on Federal Street on Sunday afternoon.
Greenfield, Mass. State Police investigation underway on Federal Street
We're getting answers from Eastern States Exposition President and CEO Gene Cassidy.
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Sept. 10