Springfield crews respond to a blazing van on Allen Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to a fire in the area of Allen Street on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were on scene of Allen Street for a blazing van.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

No reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

