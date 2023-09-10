Woman charged, after car flips on its side in Pelham

PELHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman is being charged after a car flips on its side in Pelham on Sunday morning.

According to Mass. State Police Belchertown Barracks, at around 2:18 a.m. officers responded to the scene of Amherst Road for reports of a motor vehicle accident with the assistance of the Pelham Fire Department.

When police arrived they found a car flipped on its side along with a heavily damaged guardrail.

Officials confirmed the woman is being charged for the incident, but could not reveal the cause of the crash at this time.

No injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

