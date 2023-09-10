Women’s boutique ‘Moda Mia’ opens in Chicopee

By Morgan Briggs and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Chicopee, the women’s boutique ‘Moda Mia’ had its grand opening Saturday.

They opened Saturday afternoon at 11 a.m.

“Moda Mia” was created by a Springfield native.

At Saturday’s grand opening, there were giveaways and refreshments. Attendees also had the opportunity to engage with community members.

