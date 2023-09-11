3 displaced, following structure fire on Dwight Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews respond to a structure fire on Dwight Road on Monday afternoon.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, firefighters were on scene for reports of a fire in the area of Dwight Street that started on the third floor.

When emergency crews arrived they were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Officials confirmed three people have neem displaced from the home and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

There are no reported injuries.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating the cause of the fire.

