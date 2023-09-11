4-year-old boy drowns in pool at birthday party, police say

By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a 4-year-old Tennessee boy died in an accidental drowning after he got into a swimming pool during a birthday party.

Police say the 4-year-old boy was at the Saturday evening party with family members in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch, WSMV reports. He climbed up the stairs to a porch with a connected pool and entered the water, unnoticed by others, according to police.

A guest eventually saw the boy underwater and pulled him from the pool. He was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where he died.

As of now, it doesn’t appear that charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway in Greenfield on Federal Street on Sunday afternoon.
Greenfield, Mass. State Police investigation underway on Federal Street
33-year-old Palmer man dies, after tree falls on him and his fiancé in Vermont
Palmer man dies, after tree falls on him and his fiancé at a Vermont campsite
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
3 arrested, several injured following ‘chaotic’ brawl at Shaker Bowl in East Longmeadow
Crews in Springfield responded to a fire in the area of Allen Street on Sunday afternoon.
Springfield crews respond to a blazing van on Allen Street
Massachusetts State Police
Man killed, Mass. State Police trooper involved in fatal shooting incident in Hancock

Latest News

The explosion occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the east plant in the Archer Daniels Midland...
Explosion at processing plant in Illinois injures employees
Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes in the world. (USGS via CNN)
RAW: Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts, sending lava shooting into the air (no audio)
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee unleashes heavy swell on northern Caribbean as it restrengthens over open waters
Lava was remaining along a dropped down block of the caldera and the edge of Halemaumau crater,...
Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts, shooting out lava fountains