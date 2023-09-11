Final preparations underway for this year’s Big E fair

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Big E kicks off on Friday.

“I think the most excitement, you know, is building, you know, at this point in time in the calendar is the excitement that people are anxious to come together at the Eastern States Exposition,” said Eastern States Exposition President and CEO Gene Cassidy.

At the fairgrounds Monday, vendors and staff were hard at work transforming the fairgrounds into the mini city known as The Big E.

“There’s a lot going on, whether it’s tents being brought in, food concessions, and trailers and whatnot, so there’s a lot of activity on the fairgrounds and believe it or not, although it may be askew at the moment, when we open Friday morning, it’s going to be just fabulous,” Cassidy added.

Western Mass News caught up with Keshav Kukreja, who came all the way from Chicago with his father to set up a stand selling perfume and cologne.

“This is our second year here. Last year, we were here. We did amazing, we loved it. It’s quite hectic, the amount of people who come through here,” Kukreja said.

Cassidy told Western Mass News that guests can expect tons of new shopping opportunities and, as always, some brand-new food items. With so many additions to the fair, on top of all the old traditions, he advises mapping out your day before heading to the fair…

“If they don’t make a plan, they will be overwhelmed when they land on the fairgrounds,” Cassidy explained.

Cassidy added that this year’s talent line up is second to none.

“We open up Friday with John Fogarty and um, Jimmy Eats World on Saturday night, and Molly Hatchet will be on the free stage,” Cassidy said.

With inflation hitting everyone in the pocketbook, Cassidy reminded guests there are hundreds of activities at the fair that cost nothing besides the price of admission, including 165 free stage performances.

“Bring their family, friends. This is the celebration of the great American way of life. There’s not much of that left anymore and the fairgrounds brings that out,” Cassidy said.

