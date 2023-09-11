Getting Answers: Polls open on Tuesday for preliminary election day in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday is preliminary election day in Springfield and early voters have already come out in force to cast their choices for mayor and city council.

Early voting wrapped up Friday with a pretty good turnout and City Clerk Gladys Oyola-Lopez told Western Mass News they expect a good showing at the polls on Tuesday.

“We got in all of the polling sites over a thousand in person early voters,” said Oyola-Lopez.

Early voting in the preliminary election in the city of Springfield has drawn in large numbers of ballots but Election Commissioner and City Clerk, Gladys Oyola-Lopez told us they expect Tuesday to be busy as well.

Given the fact that there are 20 city council at large candidates on top of the heated race for mayor, Oyola-Lopez believes the turnout will be much higher than a typical city preliminary.

“Given all of the different races we have people out there campaigning the candidates are really bringing people out,” added Oyola-Lopez.

After 25 years as a Springfield resident Raymond pagan told Western Mass News this is the only time a local election has sparked his interest.

“This is my first time voting for the mayor,” said Raymond Pagan of Springfield.

Oyola- Lopez explained they typically see an 8-9 percent turnout for a municipal preliminary… however she anticipates breaking the double digits and hopefully getting to about 14-15 percent.

Here are the 5 mayoral candidates:

Domenic Sarno is running for a 7th term as mayor, he is joined by State Representative Orlando Ramos, Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman, Springfield Council Member and former City Council President Justin Hurst and Dr. David Ciampi, a local psychotherapist.

Voters choose one of them, and out of the field of five, the two top vote getters will go onto the final ballot in November.

As for the 20 at large candidates, voters can choose up to five and 10 of those will move on to the next election.

If voters live in Ward 6 they have a choice to make as well. There are three candidates in that race, two of those will advance to the next election and come November, Oyola-Lopez expects to see an even larger turnout. Even higher at the next election in November.

Typically, November is the one more voter will engage in so I do expect it to go up to 20 percent given the fact that this field is going to be whittled down to you know less candidates.

Polls are open on Tuesday in Springfield from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Now if you don’t know where you are registered Oyola- Lopez asks that you please reach out to the city clerk’s office as early as possible, so they can best assist you.

