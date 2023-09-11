Heavy Rain Chances Return Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The threat for heavy rain continues this evening and early tonight thanks to nearby low pressure and a very slow-moving, stalled cold front. Showers and a few weak thunderstorms with heavy rain are on tap tonight, but should taper off before midnight as the low starts moving farther offshore.

Low clouds and fog expected overnight with lows in the 60s and light to calm wind. Some drizzle or mist is possible.

A dreary start Tuesday with low clouds and fog along with a chance for a shower or two. It will be another humid day with some breaks of sun in the afternoon, bringing high temperatures into the upper 70s to near 80. If clouds hang tough from the light northeasterly wind flow, we may end up a few degrees cooler, but not much rain is expected-only a low chance for a shower in the afternoon.

Our next weather-maker is another cold front that approaches Wednesday. Showers become more numerous throughout the morning and a period of heavy rain and some thunderstorms are expected-most likely in the early to mid-afternoon. Rain amounts may top an inch and with recent heavy rain in our area, this could cause isolated flooding or flash flooding.

Behind this cold front, we finally break this long stretch of humid days! It will be a more fall-like feel late in the week with low humidity and some sunshine. However, hurricane Lee will be moving north and should bring in some high clouds for Friday. Breezes should increase, but with the most likely path of Lee taking it due north toward Nova Scotia, damaging or tropical storm wind is unlikely for western Mass. High clouds, some occasional 30-40mph wind gusts and a shower look most likely for our area around Saturday. Humidity should get quite low and temperatures trend cooler than normal with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

More sunshine, seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity looks to return for next week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.