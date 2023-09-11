Hundreds come together for 2nd annual ‘Long Meddowe’ Fall Festival

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunday was the last day of the Long Meaddowe Festival and hundreds of people came out to shop, sip, and savor sweet treats made by local vendors.

“There’s something for everyone,” said Executive Director Julie Pearce.

Its an annual 2-day tradition that brings families, friends, and fun together. The Long Meaddowe Festival is an off-shoot of Long Meaddowe Days, a staple of the small town for over 40 years, and while the pandemic brought that event to a halt, the legacy and message of the fair lives on.

“The meaning of the fall fest is the same as Long Meaddowe Days,” explained Pearce. “It’s all about community. It’s about bringing the kids out, it’s about bringing families out with community craft members.”

Julie Pearce is the executive director for the festival, which is put on by the town’s local American Legion Post. She told Western Mass News, all of this is done with strong volunteers and residents response.

“We’re a small committee, we’re always looking for volunteers,” added Pearce. “We would love to have more volunteers. We need members sharing their insights to make this an even better fall festival. You can do everything from arts and crafts to potato sack races.”

But the fun doesn’t stop at the visitors, the excitement carries onto vendors like 11-year-old Ava Sanger.

“I love it because, you get to see all of these new creations that everyone is making,” expressed Ava Gander, co-owner of Smile in Your Own Way.

It means a lot to the young entrepreneur to set up shop in her hometown.

“I love being in my community selling it,” said Gander. “I know everyone here and I can talk to them and I can sell them bracelets that would fit their personality and everything. I love seeing all my friends and their families here.”

As the festival prepares to close up for another year and community feedback continues to pour in, there’s one thing visitors want volunteers to get right.

“We hear that we should be able to control the weather, because that would be amazing if we could,” added Pearce. “Last year was a little too cold and this year was a lot too hot. So, we would love to control that.”

