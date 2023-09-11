Lifeguard stand falls over and crushes woman to death, police say

FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when...
FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when another person tied a hammock to the stand, causing it to topple over and crush Moles.(Kolby Skidmore WECT (custom credit) | WECT)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Gray News) – A lifeguard stand fell on top of a woman and killed her early Saturday morning, according to officials with the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to respond to the beach.

Investigators said they believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when another person tied a hammock to the stand, causing it to topple over and crush Moles.

Moles was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway in Greenfield on Federal Street on Sunday afternoon.
Officials investigating unattended death in Greenfield
2 people injured following serious crash at Pittsfield intersection
2 people injured following serious crash at Pittsfield intersection
Crews in Springfield responded to a fire in the area of Allen Street on Sunday afternoon.
Springfield crews respond to a blazing van on Allen Street
33-year-old Palmer man dies, after tree falls on him and his fiancé in Vermont
Palmer man dies, after tree falls on him and his fiancé at a Vermont campsite
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
3 arrested, several injured following ‘chaotic’ brawl at Shaker Bowl in East Longmeadow

Latest News

There were 9/11 remembrance ceremonies all across western Massachusetts, with one of them...
Springfield holds ceremony to mark 9/11 anniversary
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
Gente camina entre los escombros causados por el terremoto, en la ciudad de Amizmiz, cerca de...
Dozens of remote Moroccan villages struggle in aftermath of devastating earthquake
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante flees search area, changes look and asks acquaintances for help
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy juggles a government shutdown and a Biden impeachment inquiry as the House returns for fall