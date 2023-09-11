Local ceremonies to be held to remember victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Local ceremonies to be held to remember victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks
By Olivia Hickey
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Monday marks 22 years since the September 11th attacks that took the lives of almost 3,000 people, including a West Springfield native.

Melissa Harrington-Hughes of West Springfield was an avid traveler and was recently married when the attacks happened.

Western Mass News spoke with her father, Bob, who said the pain of losing his daughter will never go away. He recalled their last conversation minutes after the first plane struck the World Trade Center.

“Dad, but there is a lot of smoke. it’s hard to see’. I said, ‘can you see an exit sign?’ She said, ‘yes I can’ and I said, ‘well under that exit sign honey there’s a stairwell you just need to get to that stairwell and get out of that building as fast as you can.’ And she said, ‘I will do that dad.’ I told her I loved her, and she told me she loved me. And I was the last person from the outside world to talk to her,” he said.

Monday, Harrington-Hughes and other victims will be remembered in ceremonies across the country, including here in western Mass. Some of those ceremonies are listed below:

  • West Springfield: 8:30 a.m., Eternal Flame Memorial at the West Springfield Town Common
  • Agawam: 9:30 a.m., Agawam Fire Department Headquarters
  • Springfield: 10:00 a.m., September 11th Monument, Riverfront Park
  • Easthampton: 11:30a.m., Public Safety Complex

We will have Bob’s full story and how he continues to keep his daughter’s legacy alive, Monday morning on Western Mass News at 6:00 and 7:00.

