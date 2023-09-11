Man arrested following Montgomery traffic stop

MONTGOMERY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was arrested during a traffic stop in Montgomery on Sunday.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, Russell-Montgomery Police pulled over a car for speeding in the area of Main and Old Main Road.

When police ran the drivers information, they learned the driver had a suspended drivers license in both California and in Massachusetts.

The driver was arrested and the car was towed away. The driver is expected to be arraigned at Westfield District Court on Monday.

