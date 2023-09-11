Man charged after police seize gun, several drugs near Racing Mart in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke officers seized a gun, several drugs in the area of the Racing Mart in Holyoke on Saturday.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, officers stopped two individuals who stated they were walking on Main Street near Route 391 when suddenly a man in a black Acura pointed a gun towards them and began driving towards the Racing Mart.

When police started to check the area of the establishment, they saw the Acura with tinted windows unattended.

Following an investigation, officers found and arrested the man. Then, after a thorough search of the vehicle they found a firearm with a large capacity magazine, about 40 bundles of heroin and a small bag of cocaine.

Officials revealed the identity of the man to be 32-year-old Donovan Mangual and he is being charged with:

Two counts of Assault w/Dangerous weapon

Possession to Distribute Class A

Possession to Distribute Class B

Firearm in commission of Felony

Improper storage of a Firearm

Possession large capacity firearm

Ammunition without FID

