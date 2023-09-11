Mass. Pike to Route 291 ramps in Chicopee closed in both directions due to flooding

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Route 291 in Chicopee is closed in both directions following the severe weather conditions on Monday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, there are major delays in the area of I-90 and1-291 exchange in Chicopee due to the heavy rainfall and flooding.

The off-ramps from the Mass. Pike near Route 291 is now closed in both directions.

Officials are asking motorcyclists and drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes at this time.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.