Several Springfield Gardens buildings sold to new owners

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s a new step forward for tenants in several Springfield Gardens apartment buildings as a new owner steps forwards after significant concerns about living conditions and security issues raised by tenants and investigated by Springfield city officials. We’ve also learned 33 more Springfield Gardens buildings are up for sale.

Four apartment buildings, formerly under the management of Springfield Gardens, have been sold to a new landlord. According to the Hampden County Registry of Deeds, units 12 through 20 Mattoon Street, 66 Mattoon Street, 70 through 78 Belmont Avenue, and 99 through 103 Federal Street were sold to subsidiaries of Patriot Property LLC out of West Springfield on August 28. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News that the sale is long overdue.

“They were absolutely despicable property owners and shameful in their non-efforts to keep up their properties,” Sarno said. “We stand ready to work with those new owners’ so that we have good housing for all of our residents no matter their creed, color, or background.”

Springfield Gardens apartment buildings have been plagued with longtime quality-of-life issues. Tenants have shown Western Mass News that buildings plagued with mold and water leaking into the apartments are among numerous quality of life issues that have made headlines for more than a year. Springfield Gardens has also had a heated battle with the city in housing court where multiple attempts to improve living conditions at the apartments have failed.

Springfield’s Director of Housing Geraldine McCafferty has also confirmed that Springfield Gardens has placed 33 buildings containing 682 units on the market. The landlord asking for just shy of $58 million for the building package. We spoke with Katie Talbot with Neighbor to Neighbor, an advocate for the tenants of Springfield Gardens. She told Western Mass News that people she spoke with are happy with the change in ownership.

“I have spoken to other tenants from across the city. Everyone feels the same way. The goal was to get Springfield Gardens and their partners out of the city. This is the first step in making that happen, so people are excited,” Talbot added.

However, Talbot told us that she has spoken with tenants who live in properties currently owned by the new owner. She told Western Mass News that there are some quality-of-life concerns that have been shared with Neighbor to Neighbor, but she is optimistic they will be able to work with the new landlords.

“It’s the same concerns in any property where corporate owners are making money off of our need for housing, so we just want to make sure that they’re really in it to create quality housing,” Talbot added.

We reached out to Patriot Property, LLC for a response, but have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.