Town by Town: Hasbury Gifts grand opening, Mall Barbers new location, grandparents’ week event

By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Wilbraham and Westfield.

Hashbury Gifts held a grand opening today, after relocating from the Eastfield Mall.

The store is now located inside the Breckwood Plaza, on Breckwood Boulevard in Springfield.

Hashbury Gifts is a counter culture gift store, that sells a variety of fun items like decorative tapestries, posters, clothing, and much more.

Also, another Eastfield Mall business held their grand opening on Monday.

Mall Barbers is now located on Boston Road in Wilbraham.

The local establishment has been in business for over 40 years.

Mall Barbers opened its doors at 10:30 a.m.

Finally, Amelia Park Children’s Museum is celebrating grandparents’ week!

The museum is offering free admission for grandparents all week long.

There also holding different activities for guests each day.

Those include pop-up photobooths and retro board games.

The museum read classic storybooks for grandparents and their grandchildren.

