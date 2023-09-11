West Springfield father remembers daughter lost on 9/11

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday marked 22 years since the 9/11 attacks. Ceremonies took place all across western Massachusetts to remember the thousands of lives lost. One of them was West Springfield native Melissa Harrington-Hughes.

Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the September 11 attacks in 2001. Now, 22 years later, it’s a day Bob Harrington said never gets easier.

“It’s just another day I can’t see her. I can’t talk to her,” Harrington said.

Melissa Harrington-Hughes was on a one-day business trip in New York City when she called her father from the 101st floor of the north tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

“I was retired and the phone rang and I had been in construction my whole life, so I didn’t usually answer the phone because somebody usually wanted me to do something for nothing or give them advice and things. I don’t know what possessed me to answer the phone, but I answered and it was Melissa. She was kind of panic stricken and I could not understand her and I said, ‘Honey, you have to slow down. You have to tell me what the problem is, so I can help you,’” Harrington explained.

That call came nearly 10 minutes after the first plane hit.

“She did not know that the airplane had hit the building. She thought it was a bomb. She said a bomb went off, we think, and there was a lot of smoke and a lot of fire. Next to the bed was a TV and I turned it on and it happened to be on CNN and I saw the smoke and I saw the flames,” Harrington added.

Harrington did his best to put his daughter at ease, hopeful she would make it out.

“‘Dad, but there is a lot of smoke. It’s hard to see.’ I said, ‘Can you see an exit sign?’ She said ‘Yes, I can’ and I said ‘Well, under that exit sign honey, there’s a stairwell. You just need to get to that stairwell and get out of that building as fast as you can’ and she said ‘I will do that Dad.’ I told her I loved her and she told me she loved me and I was the last person from the outside world to talk to her,” Harrington noted.

The 31-year-old West Springfield native was an avid traveler and visited every continent, but Antarctica. At the time, she lived in San Francisco with her husband, Sean, as the two were just married. She tried calling him that morning, but he was asleep. She left a heartfelt goodbye in a voicemail now famously known around the world.

“Sean, it’s me. I just want to let you know that I love you and I’m stuck in this building in New York. There’s lots of smoke and I just wanted you to know that I love you always,” Harrington-Hughes said in that voicemail.

“She did not think of herself. She thought of her husband,” Harrington said.

It’s been over two decades since that fateful day, but it’s one Harrington continues to relive.

“You never want to let people forget what happened, so if I come down here and I’m not crazy about coming down here to continue the story and to keep everybody aware of 9/11, I do it,” Harrington explained.

While nothing can bring Harrington-Hughes back, her memory lives on in other ways.

“No it doesn’t. It doesn’t get easier at all.

You have to look at the bright things. I had a grandson born on 9/11. Not the 9/11 she died on but four years later. His name is Cooper, so that’s a blessing,” Harrington said.

Harrington also shared that there are at least three children around the world named after Melissa because those families fell in love with her and her story.

