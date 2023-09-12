Chicopee residents speak out after Monday’s flash flooding

By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many people across western Massachusetts are still drying out from last night’s heavy rain and flash floods. Chicopee experienced some of the worst of it.

Thunderstorms targeted western Massachusetts once again this summer with heavy rain causing serious concerns on Tuesday.  A member of our Western Mass News team captured video in Chicopee, one of the communities experiencing the most flooding.  Water could be seen accumulating quickly on Sheridan Street and Fuller Road.  Cars could also be seen broken down and being pulled away in the flooded roads and some drivers taking a risk by driving through the water.

“It was horrible actually. The street was flooded, you couldn’t go back and forth. I actually came to move my car and the water came up to my knees. It was horrible,” said Xena Rodriguez of Chicopee.

Rodriguez recalled what it was like for her and others to experience flooding that kept her in place for hours. Her street was covered in debris and storm drains clogged up. It’s a reality that could worsen on Wednesday with more rain in the forecast. She told Western Mass News that the city of Chicopee should do something.

“They should come out and clean them out ‘cause as you see, there’s a whole lot of sticks and garbage. Imagine for tomorrow is going to be the same way and worse,” said Xena Rodriguez.

“If they were to take care of that, it would be, the streets would have been clear on those type of weather,” added Geraldo Rodriguez of Chicopee.

We reached out to the Chicopee Department of Public Works and while they were not available for interviews on Tuesday, the city did share a message on social media asking residents for help in cleaning up in time for Wednesday’s rain. In the post, they said: “If you notice debris accumulating, kindly take a moment to clear it, ensuring proper water flow. If you come across a storm drain requiring significant attention, don’t hesitate to reach out to us at 413-594-1500.”

