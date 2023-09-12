Continued heavy rainfall posing challenges to local farmers

SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This season’s rain has destroyed crops across the state. As farms across western Massachusetts are beginning their fall harvest, Monday night’s rain caused added problems to an already wet season.

“Throughout the season, it’s been a challenge. Back in July, when we were getting rain almost every day, like inches at a time, it was affecting the younger plants that were actually harvesting now,” said Joe Calabrese with Calabrese Farm in Southwick.

As the rainy days continue through September, Calabrese explained that they have to be extremely cautious while harvesting this season’s crops and making sure what they’re picking out of the field will have a good shelf life. He said Monday’s high winds during the storm beat down on some of their plants and put more stress on the some of their crops like corn. He added that Monday’s rain mostly affected their lower standing crops, like tomatoes and pickles.

Right now, they’re trying to get all of their fall pumpkins out of the field before the water causes them to rot from the inside out, but unfortunately, they can’t harvest them while wet.

“Otherwise, they’ll get scared up and they’ll get water marks on the pumpkins,” Calabrese added.

Calabrese told us the brunt of the damage was done back in July, so most of the plants that survived and are now being harvested are in okay shape since they had time to mature.

“Anything we’re harvesting now has already been through everything that would have taken it out already,” Calabrese noted.

Calabrese said it’s safe to say most of their pumpkins are looking good. However, a lot of other farms in the area weren’t so lucky and Calabrese told us he’s even selling some of his pumpkin crops to local farms to substitute what they lost. He explained that a lot of it has to do with the soil and when the pumpkins were planted, but if the rain continues, it could cause more issues for local farmers.

“So, I mean, if we start getting excessive amounts of rain every day, it’s going to stop us from being able to get into the field and harvest them and it will start affecting some of the later plantings of pumpkins that we go all the way to Halloween with,” Calabrese said.

Calabrese suggested when pumpkin picking this fall to give the gourds a thorough inspection. Signs of rot include soft spots, light orange coloring, and a stem that appears dry and falling off the pumpkin.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.