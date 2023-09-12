Crews battle Monson house fire

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews were able to quickly put out a house fire Tuesday morning in Monson.

Monson fire officials said that the regional dispatch center received a call around 6:50 a.m. for a fire on Longview Drive.

Firefighters arrived within seven minutes and were able to isolate and put out the fire.

Mutual aid was called in from Palmer, Wales, and Wilbraham to help at the scene and for station coverage in Monson.

Officials said that the home suffered minimal damage.

