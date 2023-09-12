Family marks sixth anniversary of Springfield community leader’s unsolved murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday marked the sixth anniversary of the unsolved murder of Springfield community leader and activist Jafet Robles.

On September 11, 2017, Robles, 33, was found shot to death in Szot Park in Chicopee. The Springfield native, born in Puerto Rico, came to the United States as a child.

“We brought him here when he was eight months old. I wanted him to have a better life,” said Robles’ mother, Noemi Arguinzoni Jimenez.

However, Arguinzoni Jimenez said Robles struggled in school, got into trouble with the law, and ended up in federal prison. Eventually, though, she began to see a change.

“He turned his life around and he became an activist and became very involved with the community, especially the north end, and he was very passionate about his community, his family. He loved his family,” Arguinzoni Jimenez added.

Robles, a father and friend to many, was known for his nonprofit work, especially as an organizer with the group Neighbor to Neighbor,

His murder, meantime, remains unsolved and officials said he was a victim of gun violence.

“It has been difficult. I think what’s kept us going is the fact that he would want us to go on and be happy, so we always have to remind ourselves of that,” Arguinzoni Jimenez explained.

Arguinzoni Jimenez said she now focuses on Robles’ legacy, his children, and keeping his memory alive through them. However, as the years go by and Robles’ murder continues to go unsolved, Arguinzoni Jimenez said, “I think not knowing is what makes it really difficult because you are just always wondering. It’s constantly on your mind. You just think about it all the time, like ‘What happened? Why did it happen?’ and, to me, that’s crucial and I just…I really hope I find out before I die.”

The investigation into Robles’ murder continues. If you have any information, call 1-855-MA-SOLVE.

Robles will be honored at the Puerto Rican flag raising Friday at Gerena School at 1 p.m.

