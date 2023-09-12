Fire closes portion of Kibbe Road in East Longmeadow

East Longmeasdow, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An early morning house fire has closed a portion of Kibbe Road Tuesday.

According to East Longmeadow Police, Kibbe Road between Somers Road and Glynn Farms Drive is closed due to an active house fire in that area.

School buses will be allowed to access Sturbridge Lane from the south and Black Dog Lane from the north.

Please seek alternate routes if you need to travel the length of Kibbe Road.

