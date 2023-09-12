Flash flood warning issued, causing major delays across western Mass.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A flash flood warning was issued in Hampden County on Tuesday evening amid heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Western Mass News visited some of those hard-hit areas as rain totals continue to climb in Chicopee.

Dramatic scenes throughout much of southern Hampshire County on Monday, now videos from Springfield and Chicopee as folks are dealing with the heavy downpours that brought thunder and lightning along with it.

These bouts of heavy rain turned highways, streets and underpasses and other poor drainage areas into small streams.

The National Weather Service warning we could see between one and three more inches of rain.

Aside from major delays here in Chicopee, the storm also washing out local highways.

Western Mass News went to the Route 291 on ramp in east Springfield and we saw the ramps just completely flooded and impassable, several cars with their hazard lights on stranded on the side of the road.

Now, the off-ramps from the mass pike to route 291 are closed in both directions.

Massachusetts State Police are asking for you to seek an alternate route if you are planning on hitting those parts of the highway on Monday night.

