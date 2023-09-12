Flash flood warning issued, causing major delays across western Mass.

A flash flood warning was issued in Hampden County on Tuesday evening amid heavy rain and thunderstorms.
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A flash flood warning was issued in Hampden County on Tuesday evening amid heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Western Mass News visited some of those hard-hit areas as rain totals continue to climb in Chicopee.

Dramatic scenes throughout much of southern Hampshire County on Monday, now videos from Springfield and Chicopee as folks are dealing with the heavy downpours that brought thunder and lightning along with it.

These bouts of heavy rain turned highways, streets and underpasses and other poor drainage areas into small streams.

The National Weather Service warning we could see between one and three more inches of rain.

Aside from major delays here in Chicopee, the storm also washing out local highways.

Western Mass News went to the Route 291 on ramp in east Springfield and we saw the ramps just completely flooded and impassable, several cars with their hazard lights on stranded on the side of the road.

Now, the off-ramps from the mass pike to route 291 are closed in both directions.

Massachusetts State Police are asking for you to seek an alternate route if you are planning on hitting those parts of the highway on Monday night.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway in Greenfield on Federal Street on Sunday afternoon.
Officials investigating unattended death in Greenfield
Route 291 in Chicopee is closed in both directions following the severe weather conditions on...
Mass. Pike to Route 291 ramps in Chicopee closed in both directions due to flooding
2 people injured following serious crash at Pittsfield intersection
2 people injured following serious crash at Pittsfield intersection
Crews responded to a fire at Barnes Airport in Westfield on Sunday.
Crews battle fire at Barnes Airport in Westfield
Crews in Springfield responded to a fire in the area of Allen Street on Sunday afternoon.
Springfield crews respond to a blazing van on Allen Street

Latest News

The Big E kicks off on Friday.
Final preparations underway for this year’s Big E fair
A flash flood warning was issued in Hampden County on Tuesday evening amid heavy rain and...
Flash flood warning issued, causing major delays across western Mass.
New owners for some of the Springfield Gardens Apartments in Springfield, as the rest of the...
Getting Answers: City leaders plan to work with new Springfield Gardens owners
Migrant families coming to western Massachusetts and finding temporary shelter at Westfield...
School officials speak out on proposal to house migrants at Westfield State University