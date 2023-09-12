Flood Watches Issued for Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We ended up with a decent weather day across western Mass with warm afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s with good sunshine and a slight drop in humidity.

Tonight remains quiet with scattered clouds giving way to cloudy skies overnight. Muggy and mild with lows in the lower to middle 60s.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Wednesday along with a low severe thunderstorm risk-so it’s a First Alert Weather Day. Cloudy in the morning with shower chances increasing. Slow-moving downpours get going by the late morning through the afternoon along with some imbedded thunderstorms. An isolated strong to severe storm with damaging wind gusts or a brief tornado are possible as well-mainly in the afternoon. Flooding is the biggest concern Wednesday and there’s even a possibility for more isolated flash flooding due to recent heavy rains.

Wind shifts to the northwest behind the cold front Wednesday night, which will usher in a much drier air mass for Thursday. Cool, crisp and brisk Thursday morning-very fall-like! Thursday stays breezy and mostly sunny with highs in the 70s, then turns chilly at night with temps falling into the upper 40s by Friday morning!

By Friday, we will start seeing high clouds increase ahead of Hurricane Lee. Right now, the forecasted track takes Lee just east of the Cape and Islands and it barrels into Nova Scotia. High surf, rip currents and beach erosion likely for the New England coast and rain and wind are looking likely for the Cape and Islands, but to what extent is still uncertain. With the track of Lee staying offshore, western Mass will likely have a healthy breeze with some gusts to 30+mph. There’s a chance for showers and we should have a fairly cloudy and cool day.

Sunshine returns to end the weekend and temperatures come back to around normal for a stretch of days into next week. Our next cold front moves in Monday with a shower possible and a brief uptick in humidity, then back to refreshing air and partly cloudy skies.

