Getting Answers: City leaders plan to work with new Springfield Gardens owners

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New owners for some of the Springfield Gardens Apartments in Springfield, as the rest of the buildings are up for sale.

All of this following more than a year of complaints filed with the city over what tenants call deplorable living conditions.

Patriot Property LLC. out of West Springfield is the buyer of four of the Springfield Gardens properties.

An advocate for the tenants told Western Mass News she hopes the new buyers can improve the quality of living, without having to raise rent.

Four buildings formerly owned by Springfield Gardens have been sold to Patriot Property LLC. with another 33 buildings owned by the problematic landlord currently on the market.

Western Mass News has followed developments for more than a year as viewers living inside Springfield Gardens showed us the dangerous conditions, they were living under, including severe water damage, mold and security issues. Their concerns took them to housing court with top city leaders calling for immediate change, with unsuccessful results.

Katie Talbot, lead organizer with community action group Neighbor-to-Neighbor told Western Mass News she’s optimistic about some of the buildings now being under new ownership.

However, she is raising quality of life concerns with these new landlords.

“We want to make sure the people who live there stay living there and don’t find a no cause eviction their door one day to get them out and increase rents with new people,” said Talbot.

Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News, he hasn’t had a chance to speak with the new property owners, however he told us he’s prepared to fight for tenants.

“I will also extend a hammer if they don’t do the right thing with these properties because I will continue to stand-up for our Springfield residents until they have proper housing,” expressed Mayor Sarno.

Talbot told us she wants renters to be a part of this conversation.

She hopes more money can be spent by the city to help turn renters into property owners to hopefully avoid issues that were seen in the Springfield Gardens buildings.

“I do think it’s important to highlight the need to put some funding in the low-income housing trust,” noted Talbot. “If their had been funding put in there, there would be avenues for some of the tenants to access to be property owners why not them have the chance to own those buildings.”

Western Mass News reached out to Patriot Property LLC. for comment but have yet to hear back. We’ll continue to bring you updates as the remaining Springfield Gardens buildings are up for sale.

