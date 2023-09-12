Here’s what to know about MGM Resorts’ cybersecurity issues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Resorts, including MGM Springfield is dealing with a cybersecurity attack.

MGM Resorts announced on Tuesday night that their resorts’ dining, entertainment and gaming systems are operating, but we spoke with a cybersecurity expert to learn how an attack like this can impact customers.

“This is a cybersecurity attack, and at the moment that’s all that we know,” said Professor Weisman.

MGM Resorts took to the social media platform “X” this week to announce an ongoing attack, in what they call a cyber security issue affecting some of the company’s systems.

The latest update went out Monday, that reads in part quote:

“...Our resorts, including dining, entertainment and gaming are currently operational and continue to deliver the experiences for which MGM is known...”

When Western Mass News checked the MGM Springfield website on Tuesday, it said the site is unavailable.

It also said for immediate assistance, call 413-273-5000 and for restaurant options and reservations, download the MGM Rewards app as well as for tickets, to utilize Ticketmaster.

We spoke with Scamacide.com editor and professor Steven Weisman, he thinks the attack is serious, noting one this big takes time.

“What we’re still seeing is the attack is ongoing and MGMs been a little tight lipped about it,” noted Weisman. “My thought is even though MGM is not being entirely clear as to what they found that this was not attack that just happened suddenly this was something that had been planned for quite a while and in fact the malware attacks within the systems to be bale to go through and crawl through the systems to find the vulnerabilities that’s been going on for some time undiscovered.”

He said past and present customers should be on guard.

“Anyone who has been at MGM at the moment you got to think you got to assume your in jeopardy your a potential target,” added Weisman. “And so you got to be skeptical with any kind of communication that you get and also monitor your credit card and debit card use.

Western Mass News reached out to MGM Springfield for more information, we were referred to the original MGM Resorts statement.

